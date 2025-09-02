Smart to launch #2 as A-segment ForTwo replacement

Smart has confirmed that it intends to return to the A-segment with the #2, a two-seater city car that will replace the now-discontinued ForTwo.

The #2 will be launched as an electric vehicle (EV) in late 2026, produced in China but developed with the European market in mind.

Smart said the car will evolve core qualities of the original ForTwo and will be styled by the Mercedes-Benz design team.

Smart is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO at Smart Europe, said: “The confirmation of our ‘project: two’ and the upcoming launch of the Smart #2 marks a milestone moment for the smart brand on a global scale.

“The Smart #2 will shape a new era of individual urban automobility, especially in classic Smart cities like Rome, London or Paris.

“The decision comes at the right time, as we benefit from the respective strengths of our main shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely, and strong backing by new investors, along with the successful market launch of the Smart #5.

“The new Smart #2 will be a unique, authentic addition to the all-electric product portfolio of Smart in Europe.”

Between 1998 and 2024, Smart produced three generations of ForTwo, with the final generation being EV-only after 2019.