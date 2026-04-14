Smarter van ownership: How data is reshaping cost control and reliability

A growing number of operators are moving towards a more data-led approach to van ownership.

Across the UK van sector, operators are facing a more complex ownership landscape than ever before. Rising repair costs, extended vehicle lifecycles and increasing technical complexity mean that traditional approaches to maintenance and cost control are being challenged.

In response, a growing number of operators are moving towards a more data-led approach to van ownership – using warranty insight and claims trends to make better decisions around vehicle choice, maintenance planning and long-term cost management.

The real cost of everyday failures

While high-value breakdowns often attract attention, it is the cumulative impact of everyday faults that is having the greatest effect on operators.

Recent claims data highlights that diesel injectors and alternators alone account for more than 8% of all light commercial vehicle (LCV) warranty claims, with average repair costs of £622 and £543 respectively.

Batteries represent a further 3% of claims, while emissions-related components such as NOx sensors and AdBlue injectors continue to feature consistently.

These are routine components, but their financial impact is far from minor. Average repair costs for common faults now range from £323 to £885, creating a steady and often underestimated drain on operating budgets.

For van-dependent businesses, these costs are amplified by the commercial role each vehicle plays. A relatively modest repair can still result in lost productivity, delayed jobs and disruption to customer commitments.

High-value failures remain a critical risk

Alongside frequent lower-cost repairs, operators must also manage exposure to less common but more expensive failures.

The most expensive LCV warranty claim recorded exceeded £6,000, with similarly high-value repairs linked to engines, turbochargers, diesel particulate filters and electronic control units across a range of manufacturers.

These failures are less frequent, but when they occur, they can place significant strain on cash flow and operational continuity – particularly for smaller fleets with limited contingency.

The combination of high-frequency, lower-cost faults and lower-frequency, high-value failures creates a dual-layered risk profile that is becoming harder to manage without greater visibility.

Using insight to make better vehicle decisions

One of the most immediate benefits of claims data is its ability to inform vehicle selection.

Not all vans carry the same risk profile. Differences in engine configuration, emissions systems and electronic architecture can significantly influence both the likelihood and cost of repairs.

Vehicles aged between four and nine years feature most prominently in higher-value claims, highlighting the importance of understanding risk beyond the initial purchase price.

Operators who incorporate claims insight into acquisition decisions are better positioned to avoid hidden cost exposure.

A vehicle that appears competitively priced may carry a higher long-term maintenance burden if common components are prone to failure or costly to repair.

This shift towards data-informed buying reflects a broader change in how operators assess value – moving from upfront cost to whole-life cost.

Planning maintenance with greater precision

Warranty insight is also reshaping how maintenance is planned and executed.

By identifying the components most likely to fail, operators can move from reactive maintenance towards more structured, preventative strategies.

For example, if emissions-related components or electrical systems are trending upward in both frequency and cost, targeted inspection and early intervention can reduce the risk of escalation.

This not only limits repair severity but also helps operators plan downtime more effectively, avoiding disruption during peak operating periods.

In an environment where workshop capacity is under pressure and lead times can be extended, the ability to plan rather than react is becoming a key operational advantage.

Controlling cost in a higher-pressure market

The LCV sector is operating under sustained pressure from rising parts prices, labour costs and regulatory demands.

At the same time, many fleets are holding onto vehicles for longer, increasing exposure to wear and component failure.

This combination is making cost control more challenging. However, it is also reinforcing the importance of visibility.

Warranty and claims data provide operators with a clearer understanding of where costs are coming from, how they are evolving and where intervention is most effective.

This allows for more accurate budgeting, better risk management and fewer unexpected financial shocks.

From reactive ownership to strategic management

Van ownership is no longer just about keeping vehicles on the road – it is about managing them as critical business assets.

Operators that rely solely on reactive maintenance will continue to face unpredictable costs and operational disruption.

Those that adopt a more strategic approach – combining data insight, preventative planning and structured protection – will be better equipped to maintain reliability and control long-term expenditure.

The direction of travel is clear. Smarter van ownership is not defined by the vehicles themselves, but by how effectively they are managed.

Dennis Brett is claims director at Warranty Solutions Group