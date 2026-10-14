ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/smartwatches-and-workplace-notifications-pose-driver-distraction-risk-warns-fleet-operations/

Fleet Operations has warned that smartwatches pose a distraction risk to fleet drivers, especially when they are linked to workplace technology.

As messages, emails, calendar reminders, and other work-related notifications can be delivered to smartwatches, Fleet Operations said they can pose a distraction risk.

It warned that fleet safety policies typically cover phone use but not smartwatch use, despite the risks being similar, as fleets often assume phone-related rules are sufficient.

Fleet Operations encouraged fleets to consider requiring smartwatch notifications to be disabled while driving, and to set clear expectations on what is acceptable from drivers.

Tony Greenidge, head of driver risk management at Fleet Operations, said: “Most organisations have clear policies covering mobile phone use behind the wheel, but smartwatches can easily fall outside these controls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a smartwatch is connected to work email, messaging platforms or a company phone, it can effectively bring workplace notifications directly into the vehicle.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“A vibrating watch displaying a message, email or other alert may seem less intrusive than a mobile phone, but it can still divert a driver’s attention at a critical moment.

“Workplace technology is evolving quickly, so employers need to make sure their driving-for-work policies keep pace.