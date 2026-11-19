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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/smes-face-150000-cost-gap-in-electric-van-transition-research-finds/

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) could face a £150,000 difference in the cost of switching to electric vans depending on their access to charging infrastructure, according to research commissioned by the Open Road Partnership.

The analysis, conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), found that while electric vehicles can deliver long-term savings, higher upfront costs and limited charging access remain significant barriers for smaller businesses.

For a modelled construction company operating 10 vans, installing private charging infrastructure could deliver savings of approximately £42,000 over five years compared with running diesel vehicles.

However, relying on public charging could leave the same business £110,000 worse off over the period, including the cost of lost productive working time, creating a gap of around £150,000 between the two charging approaches.

The research also found that a medium-sized business purchasing 10 new electric vans could face £15,500 in additional costs in the year of purchase compared with diesel, primarily due to vehicle prices and charging infrastructure.

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For businesses dependent on public charging, the study estimated that time spent travelling to and using chargers could result in more than £23,800 of lost productive output annually.

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Conversely, the modelled business with private charging was expected to see annual costs fall below those of diesel from 2027, reach break-even by 2028 and achieve savings of around £42,000 over five years.

The analysis also examined a surveying business operating five company cars and a sole-trader window cleaner.