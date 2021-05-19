SMH Fleet Solutions builds EV capability
Reading Time: 2 minutes
SMH Fleet Solutions is aiming to build an industry-leading EV capability across its UK operations and has partnered with renewable energy company Drax to develop the project.
The partnership will see Drax design and build a robust charging infrastructure across SMH’s five sites. It will upgrade the company’s fast-charging capability and ensure it is supported by local infrastructure.
James Starling, Chief Commercial Officer of SMH Fleet Solutions, said: “We are already seeing a steep increase in the volumes of electric vehicles we are handling in life and at end of life. Our strategy is to develop an industry-leading capability in managing larger volumes of EVs, and we chose Drax as the ideal partner to deliver that vision.”
Drax will design and build the EV charging infrastructure and provide ongoing support with the control and maintenance to achieve operational efficiencies.
Adam Hall, Director of Energy Services, Drax, said: “SMH is an ambitious company with a clear vision of where they want to take the business in terms of charging infrastructure. As we approach the ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles in 2030, we expect the automotive industry to see a rapid ramp-up in volumes of EVs, and it’s encouraging that large companies like SMH are taking positive steps to build their operational capacity.”
Drax is the largest supplier of renewable electricity to UK businesses, supplying over 368,000 business sites. As experts in the EV and energy markets, Drax is helping organisations across the UK achieve their zero-carbon targets through fleet electrification and energy services.
SMH has also worked with the IMI to train all its vehicle maintenance and repair technicians to continue work safely on any Electric or Hybrid vehicles and offer the capability to work on any high voltage components and systems. The training provides in-depth knowledge and practical experience in this specialised industry sector.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
