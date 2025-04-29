SMMT warns grid delays threaten UK commercial vehicle decarbonisation plans

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned that delays in grid connections risk derailing the UK’s commercial vehicle decarbonisation efforts. New analysis highlights that operators are facing wait times of up to 15 years to connect depots to the electricity grid—too late for the 2035 and 2040 deadlines for zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales.
Currently, there are 5.1 million vans and 626,000 trucks in operation across the UK. While commercial vehicles make up 14% of all vehicles, they are responsible for more than a third of road transport CO₂ emissions. Transitioning the fleet to zero emission alternatives would result in CO₂ savings greater than Sweden’s entire annual carbon footprint, according to the SMMT.
Despite more than 30 ZEV truck models and 35 electric van models now available, uptake is lagging behind government targets. Just 8.3% of new van registrations are electric, well below the 16% mandate due in 2025. ZEV trucks account for just 0.5% of registrations, with fewer than 600 on UK roads.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “We cannot deliver net zero and improve air quality without decarbonising commercial vehicles. But if operators have to wait up to 15 years just to be able to plug them into their depots, there is no case for investment. Prioritising grid connections, alongside reform to planning and action on energy costs, would reduce barriers to adoption, ensuring commercial vehicles continue to carry the loads that keep our economy on the move whilst doing the heavy lifting the nation needs to reach net zero.”
While the government has recently prioritised grid connections for data centres and renewable energy installations, the SMMT argues that the same urgency must be applied to commercial vehicle infrastructure, particularly depot charging and strategic road network sites. Without this, the organisation warns, investment in fleet electrification will stall.
The report also notes the slow progress of electric van adoption, with just over 167,000 new EV vans expected to be registered over the next three years—falling short of the government’s ZEV mandate targets. For HGVs, the challenge is more acute, with minimal uptake and a much more limited charging network.
The call to action comes as the UK’s commercial vehicle sector gathers at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham for the 25th Commercial Vehicle Show. The event features more than 200 exhibitors and over 50 zero emission vans and trucks on display. Around 15,000 visitors are expected to attend, many representing operators looking for viable fleet decarbonisation strategies.