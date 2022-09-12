Reading Time: 5 minutes

What is it?

It’s Lexus’ longest and most loyal servant, originally launching the brand alongside the LS back in 1989. The Japanese company has certainly played a long game in Europe. Pitching into a market dominated by the German premiums, as well as the likes of Jaguar and Volvo etc, is no easy task and Lexus has stuck with it since the 1980s.

The Lexus ES has enjoyed three decades of mixed fortunes in the mid-size saloon category and is now forging a more ambitious path with its seventh generation model. Long renowned for its comfort, refinement and luxury appointments, the new ES builds on its established strengths with an all-new chassis that allows for a more dynamic exterior design and improved driving performance.

The original ES launched the Lexus brand in 1989, alongside the LS flagship saloon. The seventh generation model is the first ES to be introduced to the UK and Western and Central Europe and the 300h is powered by a new, fourth generation self-charging hybrid system. In other global markets, ES is available with different petrol engine options, as the ES 200, ES 250 and ES 350.

The ES is built on the all-new Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform, giving Lexus the opportunity to explore new territories in mid-size luxury saloon design. The car is longer (+65mm), lower (-5mm) and wider (+45mm) than its predecessor. The longer wheelbase (+50mm) allows the wheels to be pushed closer to the car’s corners, with wider front and rear tracks (+10 and +37mm).

What do we think?

The ES is a front-wheel drive, a mild-hybrid, and built more for economy than performance. The drivetrain combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder petrol and self-charging electric-motor/smallish-battery arrangement, coupled to an E-CVT gearbox. Battery power is solely reserved for pulling away and at low speeds around town. There is a good amount of electric running but nothing like you’ll get from a PHEV.

As you might expect from a Lexus it rides quietly and comfortably with easy, relaxed steering, brakes and body control. It cruises nicely on the motorway and around town there’s a surprising amount of silent running on electric. All in all we managed close to 50mpg which is not to be sniffed at in what is quite a large car. Roominess and quietness are long-established as core qualities of the Lexus ES saloon. The all-new model sustains this reputation, with undisputed class leadership in spaciousness thanks in no small part to a 1,022mm couple distance – which is best in class.

The quality of the cabin has been secured with a forensic approach to designing the best seats in terms of comfort and body holding, regardless of the shape or size of the occupant, and to achieving the quietest and most tranquil interior ambience.

Lexus understands there is a direct link between quietness and quality and that a calm and peaceful cabin is a key element in the omotenashi hospitality that defines its vehicles. The ES takes on-board quietness to a higher level, using new technologies and design features first seen in the Lexus LS limousine to enhance its established reputation as one of the most serene models in its class.

To achieve its goals for the ES, Lexus focused its efforts in three areas: countermeasures to tackle noise and vibration at their source; sound insulation, to prevent noise intruding in the cabin; and sound absorption, making extensive use of special materials to soak up unwelcome noise.

Key to the ES’s excellent safety performance is the latest version of Lexus Safety System+, an advanced package of active safety technologies (featured as standard on all versions of the car sold in the UK). The development of Lexus Safety System+ demonstrates the brand’s commitment to making sure the benefits of advanced safety technologies are not

limited to high-end, high-specification models, but are made available across the board.

Lexus Safety System+ adds new capabilities and increases the range of driving scenarios in which it can provide extra alerts and safeguards to help prevent an accident from happening. The new features include additional daytime cyclist and night-time pedestrian detection as part of the comprehensive Pre-Collision System (PCS).

Already capable of detecting vehicles and pedestrians in the car’s path, the PCS now addresses one of the most common accident scenarios on the road today by being able to identify cyclists as well. The system has also been enhanced to detect pedestrians at night by increasing the radar’s sensitivity and dynamic range.

Upgrades to the car’s radar and camera sensors on the 2022 model, have improved the system’s ability to detect these hazards. Further improvements and extensions to the functionality of the Lexus Safety System+ include Intersection Turn Assist, which detects a high collision risk with traffic approaching from the opposite direction when making a turn,

and pedestrians crossing the road in the car’s path of travel.

Emergency Steering Assist is another new addition which recognises when the driver is making an sudden manoeuvre to avoid an obstacle, such as a pedestrian in the car’s path. The system assists the steering movement, while keeping the car stable and in its traffic lane.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies have been applied to improve the Lane Trace Assist, giving smooth and continuous assistance to keep the car optimally positioned in its traffic lane. Lane Trace Assist works in co-operation with the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to manage the car’s speed for cornering while at the same time keeping it centred in its lane.

The cruise control system can now determine the appropriate speed for an approaching bend, automatically decelerating the vehicle. It has also gained an all-speed tracking function, controlling acceleration and deceleration to maintain a constant distance to the vehicle immediately ahead.

The combination of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tr acing Assist corresponds to Level 2 automated driver support aimed at enhancing safety while the driver remains in control of the vehicle. Another new safety advance offered in the ES is a two-stage Adaptive High Beam system (AHS). This not only turns the headlight high beams on and off automatically for the driver, its 24 individual LED light array can adapt the light pattern to provide an enhanced field of

illumination while reducing glare for oncoming drivers.

For the 2022 ES, Lexus introduced its BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System, which focuses the light beam from the LED headlights using a fast-rotating mirror to give a much wider field of illumination when using dipped lights. The system is part of a new three-eye LED headlight arrangement that is standard on the Takumi grade and included in the

Premium, Tech and Safety and Takumi Packs.

Lexus ES 300h Premium Edition

P11D Value £39,075

Engine: 2.5-litre, 4 cylinder petrol mild hybrid

Max. engine power (bhp/DIN hp/kW @ rpm) 176/178/131 @ 5,700

Max. engine torque (Nm @ rpm) 221 @ 3,600 – 5,200

o-62mph (sec) 8.9

Max speed (mph) 112

Fuel consumption – WLTP Combined (mpg) 50.4 to 53.2

CO2 (g/km) 125

Insurance groups 31E – 36E





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE