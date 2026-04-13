  
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
logo.png
Subscribe

SMS Energy reports £19k saving through FleetCheck walkarounds

By performing walkarounds on collection and delivery, SMS Energy was able to successfully challenge £19,000 worth of incorrect recharges.

Dylan Robertson

13 April 2026

Technology & Telematics

SHARE

walkarounds

SMS Energy reported that it saved £19,000 last year by using FleetCheck technology to perform walkarounds on hire vehicles.

By performing walkarounds on collection and delivery through the Driver app, SMS Energy was able to successfully challenge £19,000 worth of incorrect recharges.

The company first adopted FleetCheck more than a decade ago, and has reportedly seen faster claims processing, better collection of evidence and improved fraud prevention on its own fleet of 561 cars and vans.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready?

Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast.

Know before your competitors do

Yvonne Cannon, fleet manager at SMS Energy, said: “Real-time photographic evidence at the point of hire or return helps protect the business, enabling us to validate or reject any third-party damage claims with a high degree of confidence.

“Prompt incident reporting is essential and our insurer describes this as a best-in-class statistic. It demonstrates to them that we take risk management seriously and translates directly into lower premiums.

“When I took over the fleets across the various divisions, they were all managed on separate spreadsheets, which was incredibly labour-intensive.

“We needed a centralised system to bring all of our data together. FleetCheck was first introduced to us over 10 years ago, and it provided the solution we were looking for — enabling us to consolidate our data and manage our vehicles, drivers, and assets both effectively and efficiently.

“We regularly use the system to generate full vehicle reports that verify driver assignments, identify standing vehicles, monitor those off-the-road, review any due for off-hire, manage our grey fleet, check fuel use, process penalty charge notices and much more.

“It serves as a comprehensive tool for all of our operational needs.”

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “We’re seeing our technology used increasingly for these kinds of rental checks.

“Following the pandemic, there has been a general ageing of short-term hire fleets with vehicle damage and condition becoming more of an issue as a result.

“The app reduces friction between fleets and their suppliers and reduces costs.

“SMS are a textbook example of what can be achieved using fleet management software in terms of safety, compliance, cost reduction and operational efficiency.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE