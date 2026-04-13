SMS Energy reports £19k saving through FleetCheck walkarounds

By performing walkarounds on collection and delivery, SMS Energy was able to successfully challenge £19,000 worth of incorrect recharges.

SMS Energy reported that it saved £19,000 last year by using FleetCheck technology to perform walkarounds on hire vehicles.

By performing walkarounds on collection and delivery through the Driver app, SMS Energy was able to successfully challenge £19,000 worth of incorrect recharges.

The company first adopted FleetCheck more than a decade ago, and has reportedly seen faster claims processing, better collection of evidence and improved fraud prevention on its own fleet of 561 cars and vans.

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Yvonne Cannon, fleet manager at SMS Energy, said: “Real-time photographic evidence at the point of hire or return helps protect the business, enabling us to validate or reject any third-party damage claims with a high degree of confidence.

“Prompt incident reporting is essential and our insurer describes this as a best-in-class statistic. It demonstrates to them that we take risk management seriously and translates directly into lower premiums.

“When I took over the fleets across the various divisions, they were all managed on separate spreadsheets, which was incredibly labour-intensive.

“We needed a centralised system to bring all of our data together. FleetCheck was first introduced to us over 10 years ago, and it provided the solution we were looking for — enabling us to consolidate our data and manage our vehicles, drivers, and assets both effectively and efficiently.

“We regularly use the system to generate full vehicle reports that verify driver assignments, identify standing vehicles, monitor those off-the-road, review any due for off-hire, manage our grey fleet, check fuel use, process penalty charge notices and much more.

“It serves as a comprehensive tool for all of our operational needs.”

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “We’re seeing our technology used increasingly for these kinds of rental checks.

“Following the pandemic, there has been a general ageing of short-term hire fleets with vehicle damage and condition becoming more of an issue as a result.

“The app reduces friction between fleets and their suppliers and reduces costs.

“SMS are a textbook example of what can be achieved using fleet management software in terms of safety, compliance, cost reduction and operational efficiency.”