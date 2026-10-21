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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/software-defined-vehicles-major-target-for-cyberattacks-qnx/

A study conducted by QNX has found that 83% of developers expect software-defined vehicles (SDVs) to become a “major target” for cyberattacks within the next three years.

The report, titled ‘Under the Hood: SDV Developer Report, found that 75% of developers reported that development was slowed by the lack of a common, reusable software foundation.

The average developer said that 35% of their time is spent on foundational software integration work, instead of building features for consumers.

Other pressures faced by SDV developers included competitors’ fast-moving development cycles, cited by 79%.

This pressure to speed up development cycles caused 53% of automotive software developers to issue product recalls.

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88% said recalls or failures have led to changes in how their teams develop software.

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QNX also found that expectations of the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development have slowed, with 25% of developers seeing it as “transformational,” down from 35% in its previous survey.

Despite this, 87% still expected AI to have a major role in development.