Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/software-defined-vehicles-major-target-for-cyberattacks-qnx/
A study conducted by QNX has found that 83% of developers expect software-defined vehicles (SDVs) to become a “major target” for cyberattacks within the next three years.
The report, titled ‘Under the Hood: SDV Developer Report, found that 75% of developers reported that development was slowed by the lack of a common, reusable software foundation.
The average developer said that 35% of their time is spent on foundational software integration work, instead of building features for consumers.
Other pressures faced by SDV developers included competitors’ fast-moving development cycles, cited by 79%.
This pressure to speed up development cycles caused 53% of automotive software developers to issue product recalls.
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88% said recalls or failures have led to changes in how their teams develop software.
QNX also found that expectations of the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development have slowed, with 25% of developers seeing it as “transformational,” down from 35% in its previous survey.
Despite this, 87% still expected AI to have a major role in development.
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44% of developers said that debugging and testing is a challenge in SDV development, while 39% reported integration complexity was a challenge, and 37% cited long development cycles.
Justin Moon, vice president of core product engineering at QNX, said: “The industry is facing a complexity management challenge.
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“Automotive software developers are trying to solve the same integration, software development and safety problems time and time again, and when a third of engineering effort goes into rebuilding software below the application layer, that is a third of the effort not going into the differentiating features drivers actually notice.
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“This year’s data shows this approach is beginning to have consequences; debugging has become the biggest challenge developers face, perceptions of productivity are freefalling, and security has moved to the top of the agenda, all of which are symptoms of technical complexity.
“To reduce that, teams need a trusted software foundation they can build on, certify against and reuse, rather than starting from scratch with every program.”
Maite Bezerra, senior principal analyst at Omdia, said: “The industry has spent several years talking about SDVs as a design ambition, but as the data shows, resources during that time have been concentrated on the middleware layer.
“When teams exhaust resources building custom infrastructure instead of standardizing foundational layers, they miss the point.
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“Innovation in middleware is not only challenging for companies that aren’t software-first, but it also doesn’t drive direct customer value.
“Until automakers step away from the plumbing and focus on the application layer, they will continue to lack a solid business case for SDVs.”