SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner

SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned.

Through Flexi, Green and flexible salary sacrifice, SOGO is helping customers improve staff retention and run greener fleets to support their carbon reduction goals and aid the transition to net-zero. The business certainly caught the attention of the judges this year’s Business Motoring Awards who voted SOGO as winner of the Best Mobility Solution Provider category.

SOGO is leading the industry in providing greener mobility solutions for companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. SOGO Flexi and the green package make it easier than ever to move to an electric vehicle without the risk. Customers can trial a vehicle to find the right fit for their needs, with insurance and servicing included. Through participation in BP Target Neutral, SOGO can guarantee that vehicles are carbon neutral.

SOGO set out to transform how fleets think about green mobility. From the outset, monthly leasing ensured that fleets operated young fleets with the latest technology and lowest emissions.

A huge amount of work has gone into working closely with OEMs to ensure SOGO has vehicles available for companies to make the transition. As we write this entry fleet managers can order Kia E-Niros, BMW iX3, Polestar 2 and Nissan Leaf from stock.

Investment in the latest technology ensures ordering a car is as easy as ordering an Uber on ultra-flexible terms. With a few clicks, customers can order a vehicle in a matter of minutes. It operates nationally with a network of logistics hubs and is committed to driving the green motoring transition.

Believing that committing to three or four years in a car or van contract no longer makes sense. SOGO was developed to meet the needs of this new world, offering a sensible and straightforward leasing alternative that provides flexibility, incredible value and carbon-neutral mobility.

In 2021 SOGO launched SOGO Flexi, salary sacrifice and Green, giving customers truly flexible, month to month, carbon-neutral mobility with the ability to swap their vehicle when they want for what they want plus:

Carbon neutral motoring

No upfront payments

Monthly lease terms

Breakdown cover and roadside assistance included

Insurance included (option)

Tailored mileage contracts

In a first for the UK vehicle leasing and rental industry, SOGO offers a carbon-neutral fleet across petrol, diesel and EVs. It has also partnered with Rightcharge to help drivers identify and install the right charging unit for their type of usage and budget.

The partnership also enables drivers to access government grants and green electricity tariffs, along with smart billing options that enable EV charging to be split from the drivers household bill to make reimbursement for company car mileage easier. Customers also benefit from an Electric Juice Network card to access one of the UK’s largest network of public chargers.





