SOGO Mobility appoints Tom Brookbanks as head of leasing

Brookbanks will oversee initiatives to optimise SOGO Mobility’s operations to meet demand for flexible solutions and enhance the customer experience.

SOGO Mobility has appointed Tom Brookbanks (pictured) as head of leasing, in order to support growth and oversee the firm’s fleet strategy.

Brookbanks will oversee initiatives to optimise SOGO Mobility’s operations to meet demand for flexible solutions and enhance the customer experience.

He will also oversee customer satisfaction and ensure fleet strategy aligns with customers’ goals.

Brookbanks has more than 10 years of experience in the fleet and mobility sectors, having previously worked at Alphabet GB, KINTO UK, Vauxhall and Babcock International.

Chris Joyce, managing director at SOGO Mobility, said: “Tom’s appointment marks another important step in strengthening our leadership team as we scale up.

“His experience across major fleets and OEM partnerships will help us deliver even greater value to our customers and ensure our operations are aligned with their long-term goals.”

SOGO Mobility is undergoing regional expansion and has launched Dynamic Contract Hire, a flexible leasing model.

Brookbanks said: “SOGO has built a strong reputation for innovation and customer focus.

“My goal is to ensure our leasing operations continue to evolve in line with customer needs and the wider shift towards more dynamic and sustainable fleet models.

“I’m excited to join a team that’s redefining how businesses approach vehicle leasing.”