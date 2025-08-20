  
Sogo Mobility extends contract with Fleet Assist to 2028

Sogo also rolled out Fleet Assist’s VE103B foreign travel documentation management service for drivers taking their company vehicle abroad.

Milly Standing

20 August 2025

sogo mobility

Sogo Mobility has extended its SMR contract with Fleet Assist for another three years, running until 2028, as it looks to grow its car and van leasing and rental fleets.

Sogo offers all-inclusive packages intended to meet the needs of both companies and drivers, and therefore has adopted Fleet Assist’s services.

These include use of Fleet Assist’s network of 5,200 garages and more than 500 mobile service technician fleet, its service booking, technical authorisation and downtime management service, which aims to help Sogo get its customer vehicles back on the road.

Sogo also rolled out Fleet Assist’s VE103B foreign travel documentation management service for drivers taking their company vehicle abroad.

This is in addition to the glass, tyres and roadside services which Fleet Assist provides to Sogo drivers.

Chris Joyce, managing director of Sogo Mobility, said: “We offer a dynamic range of flexible leasing and rental options to customers and our partnership with Fleet Assist enables us to cater for all their SMR needs.

“Its experienced team are always on hand to support our operations team in delivering a first-class service to drivers.”

Garry Winckley, business development director at Fleet Assist, said: “We are excited to continue working with Sogo over the next few years to support its SMR needs.”

