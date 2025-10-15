  
SOGO Mobility launches Dynamic Contract Hire

The product is designed to help bridge vehicle supply gaps and help fleets cope with seasonal demand peaks.

Dylan Robertson

15 October 2025

SOGO Mobility has launched Dynamic Contract Hire, a leasing model allowing fleets to secure cars for up to four years, or vans for up to five.

The product was designed to help bridge vehicle supply gaps and help fleets cope with seasonal demand peaks.

Leases are available with a series of add-ons, including early termination flexibility, carbon offsetting and end-of-contract damage waivers.

Electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids and internal combustion (ICE) models are offered, while maintenance and insurance is included.

Dynamic Contract Hire has already been trialled and SOGO Mobility is currently onboarding the first customers.

A daily rental service is offered alongside the contract hire scheme.

Chris Joyce (pictured), managing director at SOGO Mobility, said: “We’ve developed a leasing model that fits around our customers, not the other way round.

“For businesses dealing with constant change, this gives them the confidence to move forward without being tied down.

“The new service enables every customer to tailor each vehicle lease to their needs.

“It’s a solution designed to flex around every driver.”

