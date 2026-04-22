SOGO One salary sacrifice scheme launches

The scheme includes insurance, servicing, MOTs, road fund licence, breakdown cover, early termination cover and home charging options.

SOGO Mobility has launched SOGO One, a full-service car salary sacrifice scheme, intended to reduce internal workload for fleet and HR teams.

The scheme includes insurance, servicing, MOTs, road fund licence, breakdown cover, early termination cover, a standard damage waiver and home charging options, with competitive rates due to SOGO’s OEM and insurance partnerships.

SOGO Mobility said it delivers a seamless experience for employers and employees, through driver level quoting and deal arrangement, as well as comprehensive administration, including payroll reporting, insurance and vehicle delivery.

It aims to cater for growing salary sacrifice demand.

SOGO One is available on electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with a CO2 output below 75g/km.

Chris Joyce (pictured), managing director of SOGO Mobility, said: “SOGO One is designed to make salary sacrifice simple for employers and attractive for employees.

“We’ve taken care of every detail, from quotes and contracts to delivery and support, so businesses can offer a competitive benefit without adding complexity.

“For fleets looking to drive EV adoption, it’s an all-in-one solution.

“It’s clear that employer adoption is accelerating, with employees expecting their employer to offer an incentive for sustainable commuting.

“SOGO One makes it simple to meet these requirements, helping staff retention and helping to lower corporate CO2 impacts.”

Tom Brookbanks, head of leasing at SOGO Mobility, said: “Launching SOGO One is another example of listening to our existing customers and market demand.

“We have a fantastic product, and the partnerships we have with OEMs and insurers mean we offer something that stands out from the crowd and provides further value to all customers, whether existing or new.

“The choice to add PHEV vehicles into our scheme is a deliberate one to cater for those drivers who have one eye on full EV adoption but can’t quite make it work, whether it’s because of long motorway commutes, lack of charging access, rural locations or other individual circumstances.

“It provides a solution for drivers in those scenarios that some schemes, and subsequently employers, exclude.

“The SOGO scheme can run concurrently with other EV-only schemes in these cases.”