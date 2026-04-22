  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

SOGO One salary sacrifice scheme launches

The scheme includes insurance, servicing, MOTs, road fund licence, breakdown cover, early termination cover and home charging options.

Dylan Robertson

22 April 2026

Leasing & Finance

SHARE

SOGO One

SOGO Mobility has launched SOGO One, a full-service car salary sacrifice scheme, intended to reduce internal workload for fleet and HR teams.

The scheme includes insurance, servicing, MOTs, road fund licence, breakdown cover, early termination cover, a standard damage waiver and home charging options, with competitive rates due to SOGO’s OEM and insurance partnerships.

SOGO Mobility said it delivers a seamless experience for employers and employees, through driver level quoting and deal arrangement, as well as comprehensive administration, including payroll reporting, insurance and vehicle delivery.

It aims to cater for growing salary sacrifice demand.

SOGO One is available on electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with a CO2 output below 75g/km.

Chris Joyce (pictured), managing director of SOGO Mobility, said: “SOGO One is designed to make salary sacrifice simple for employers and attractive for employees.

“We’ve taken care of every detail, from quotes and contracts to delivery and support, so businesses can offer a competitive benefit without adding complexity.

“For fleets looking to drive EV adoption, it’s an all-in-one solution.

“It’s clear that employer adoption is accelerating, with employees expecting their employer to offer an incentive for sustainable commuting.

“SOGO One makes it simple to meet these requirements, helping staff retention and helping to lower corporate CO2 impacts.”

Tom Brookbanks, head of leasing at SOGO Mobility, said: “Launching SOGO One is another example of listening to our existing customers and market demand.

“We have a fantastic product, and the partnerships we have with OEMs and insurers mean we offer something that stands out from the crowd and provides further value to all customers, whether existing or new.

“The choice to add PHEV vehicles into our scheme is a deliberate one to cater for those drivers who have one eye on full EV adoption but can’t quite make it work, whether it’s because of long motorway commutes, lack of charging access, rural locations or other individual circumstances.

“It provides a solution for drivers in those scenarios that some schemes, and subsequently employers, exclude.

“The SOGO scheme can run concurrently with other EV-only schemes in these cases.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE