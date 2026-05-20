Solar-powered EV charging could cut commuter fuel costs by hundreds

Volta Charge Points said drivers using solar-powered home EV charging could save more than £377 a year compared with petrol costs.

UK commuters could save more than £377 a year by switching to an electric vehicle and charging at home using solar energy, according to new analysis from Volta Charge Points.

The figures are based on UK commuting patterns and cost modelling carried out through the company’s Solar EV Charging Savings Calculator, which compares petrol vehicle costs against both grid-charged and solar-powered electric vehicle running costs.

Volta Charge Points said a typical 19.5-mile daily commute currently costs around £3 per day in petrol, compared with around £0.86 per day when using a solar-charged EV.

The company said the analysis highlighted how rising fuel prices and wider cost-of-living pressures were increasingly influencing household decisions around transport and energy use.

Chris Chevalier-Moniz, director at Volta Charge Points, said: “With fuel costs still putting pressure on households, drivers are actively looking for practical ways to reduce their monthly outgoings.”

Chevalier-Moniz added: “What this shows is that combining EVs with solar charging isn’t just an environmental decision — it’s a very real, measurable cost saving for everyday commuters.”