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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/solar-windows-replaces-diesel-vans-with-20-farizon-svs/

Solar Windows has taken delivery of 20 Farizon SV electric vans as it begins replacing its existing diesel fleet.

The commercial window contractor, based in Caerphilly, South Wales, will use the vans to transport windows, doors and equipment to sites across the country.

The vehicles were supplied by Waterton Motor Group, Farizon’s authorised dealership in Bridgend, and comprise 14 L1H1 vans, three L2H2 variants and three L3H3 models.

Solar Windows plans to replace the remaining 25 diesel vehicles in its fleet with Farizon SVs within a year, which would take its total to 45 electric vans.

The new vehicles will operate from the company’s three sites in Caerphilly, Devon and Nottingham, where charging infrastructure has already been installed. Bespoke racking is also being fitted to the L3H3 vans.

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The SV offers up to 247 miles of WLTP combined range, which Solar Windows said will exceed its daily usage requirements.

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Carl Lewis, managing director and company owner at Solar Windows, said: “Being sustainable is an extremely important part of our business. I wanted to grow our green credentials when bidding for tenders, and electric vans are a crucial way to do this.

“The Farizon SV meets all of our requirements. While payload is important for our operation, the look and feel of the products are great. I was really impressed when I first looked around the vans at the InstallerSHOW, and following the loan of a demonstrator and a highly competitive deal, I knew I had found the right vans for our fleet.”