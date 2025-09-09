Solihull Council aims for 500 new EV chargers by 2026

Solihull Council has marked World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day by celebrating the ongoing expansion of its charging network, with a goal to install 500 new chargers by 2026.

In partnership with charge point operator Qwello, Solihull Council launched its EV destination charging programme last year, which has seen the existing network upgraded and new chargers added.

Additional charge points are currently being installed in Castle Bromwich, Knowle, Lyndon and in Solihull Town Centre.

Councillor Andy Mackiewicz, cabinet portfolio holder for climate change and planning, said: “On World EV Day, we’re proud to reflect on the progress we’ve made in transforming Solihull’s EV infrastructure.

“With Qwello’s support, we’ve not only upgraded our existing network but are actively expanding it to ensure every community has access to reliable and convenient charging options.

“Electric vehicles are central to our climate strategy. By making it easier for residents to make the switch, we’re improving air quality, reducing emissions, and helping Solihull lead the way in sustainable transport.

“We also want drivers passing through the borough to feel confident stopping to charge their EVs and to take time to enjoy all that Solihull has to offer.

“Our strategic location means that by expanding our infrastructure here, we’re also helping to reduce air pollution along the busy M42 and beyond.”

EV charging point roll-out in the area has been supported by a grant of £800,000 from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund.

Martin Hale, managing director at Qwello UK, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Solihull Council to deliver a modern, user-friendly charging network that meets the needs of today’s EV drivers.

“Our chargers are designed for accessibility and ease of use, and we’re excited to continue rolling out new sites across the borough.”