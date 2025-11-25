  
SoundHound and Parkopedia launch voice-enabled in-car parking agent

Drivers can request nearby parking, check real-time availability and pricing, receive proactive recommendations and complete bookings without using a screen.

Jessica Bird

25 November 2025

SoundHound AI and Parkopedia have expanded their partnership to launch a new voice-activated in-vehicle parking agent, allowing drivers to search, compare and pay for parking entirely through spoken commands.

The integration combines Parkopedia’s global parking database – covering more than 90 million spaces in over 20,000 cities – with SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce platform.

Drivers can request nearby parking, check real-time availability and pricing, receive proactive recommendations and complete bookings without using a screen.

The system delivers hands-free transactions and can surface offers such as free first-hour parking, as well as recommend suitable locations near a driver’s destination.

Payments are handled directly via the voice interface.

Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia, said: “At Parkopedia, our goal has always been to remove friction from parking, a traditionally challenging element, that detracts from the driving experience.

“By integrating our global parking database with SoundHound’s advanced voice AI, we’re making it possible for drivers to seamlessly find, reserve and pay for parking using nothing more than their voice in a major step forward in convenience and safety on the road.”

Michael Zagorsek, COO at SoundHound AI, said: “Agentic voice commerce is redefining how drivers interact with their vehicles, allowing them to make hands-free purchases and complete transactions on the go. Parking is a natural application.

“Together with Parkopedia, we’re giving drivers a fully conversational, hands-free way to find and pay for parking on the go. It’s part of our broader vision to make everyday in-car tasks effortless, intelligent, and connected.”

The partnership expands SoundHound’s voice commerce platform, which first launched with in-vehicle food ordering in early 2025.

The parking agent will be demonstrated at SoundHound’s CES 2026 stand in Las Vegas, ahead of wider rollout.

SoundHound plans to extend hands-free voice purchasing to restaurant reservations, ticketing, appointment booking and other in-car services.

