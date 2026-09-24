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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/source-adds-support-for-zapmap-payments-at-ev-chargers/

Zapmap has become a payment partner of electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Source, which joins more than 50 other networks that support payments via Zapmap.

Drivers can pay through the Zapmap app or charging card, and can track spend, view charging history, and download receipts via Zapmap.

All Source EV chargers offer speeds of at least 150kW, and the company targets an uptime of 99%.

It plans to open 300 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs across the UK and Ireland by 2030.

Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “Since launching in 2025, we’ve focused on giving drivers as many straightforward ways as possible to charge with us.

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“Joining Zapmap as a pay partner puts our ultra-rapid hubs in front of its community of more than a million engaged EV drivers, and gives them one more simple way to pay when they charge with Source.”

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Melanie Shuflebotham, co-founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, said: “We’re delighted that Zapmap is now a part of Source’s focus on ensuring that charging is as straightforward and accessible as possible for all: a great result for both current and future EV drivers.

“As the network continues to grow, Zapmap users will be able to locate Source chargers, view live availability status, alongside pricing and community feedback as well as now having the option to pay via the app or charging card.”