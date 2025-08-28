Source and OVO partner to ease ultra-rapid charging for fleets

Charging company Source has partnered with OVO to expand access to Source’s ultra-rapid charging hubs for thousands of electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators.

The roaming partnership will enable OVO’s customers using the OVO Charge app to charge at Source’s ultra-rapid hubs using their existing app or card, with no additional setup required.

OVO said its customers would benefit from Source’s target for 99% uptime, AI-powered monitoring, and enhanced service level agreements, which should support fleets in reducing their overall vehicle downtime.

Fleet managers and drivers can now access Source’s charging infrastructure through OVO’s platform, which provides access to more than 50,000 charging points.

The collaboration aims to address key pain points for fleet operators who need reliable charging infrastructure with simplified billing.

Source plans to open 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland over the next five years, aiming to make them smarter, faster, and customer-focused.

Most Source hubs feature 150kW chargers, intended for drivers to add approximately 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes for most vehicles.

Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “This partnership with OVO demonstrates our commitment to making ultra-rapid charging accessible to all drivers.

“By integrating with OVO’s established platform, we’re removing barriers and ensuring more drivers can experience Source’s stress-free charging.

“Whether it’s a fleet manager tracking costs through one monthly invoice or a taxi driver needing reliable rapid charging, this partnership delivers the accessibility and convenience that drives EV adoption.”

Alex Thwaites, director of electric vehicles at OVO, added: “Partnering with Source means our customers can enjoy faster charging without changing their charging habits.

“By adding Source’s premium ultra-rapid hubs to the OVO Charge network, we’re giving drivers even greater access to reliable, high-speed charge points across the UK.”

The partnership looks to support Source’s expansion plans toward capturing 20% of the UK and Ireland’s ultra-rapid charging market.

Source’s hubs are designed to be customer-focused, featuring simple interfaces, real-time availability updates, and security monitoring.