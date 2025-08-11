Source charging hubs added to Octopus Electroverse platform

Electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Source has partnered with Octopus Electroverse, adding its UK charging hubs to the Electroverse platform.

The hubs will be visible on the Octopus Electroverse map and customers will be able to start a charge through Octopus’ app.

Source plans to build 300 additional ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland by 2030.

Drivers can also use the SourceConnect app, which enables ‘pay as you go’ charging sessions to be started by scanning a QR code.

It also intends to add enhanced tools for fleet operators and bay booking options to the app.

Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “This partnership is one of many we are working on signing to make it easy for drivers, fleet operators and taxis to use our superb charging hubs.

“We know that customers want a stress-free and simple charging experience and partnering with roaming providers such as Octopus Electroverse ensures customers have choice about how to charge.”

Octopus Electroverse users have access to more than 1,000,000 EV charge points across the UK and Europe.

Matt Davies, director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “With every new charge point we add, we’re making sure the ever-growing number of EV drivers on UK roads always have a charger close by.

“At Electroverse, we’re proud to be building Europe’s largest consumer EV charging platform and to partner with charge point operators like Source, who share our passion for making charging simple and effortless for everyone.”

Source’s hubs allow contactless payments and round-the-clock customer service.