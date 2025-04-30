  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp
Subscribe

Source launches first ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Edinburgh

New 12-bay charging facility at Ocean Terminal delivers full charge in 15 minutes, with fleet operators a key target market.

Jessica Bird

1 May 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Source has unveiled its first ultra rapid hub in Edinburgh (2). Credit Chris Watt Photography

Source has launched its first ultra-rapid charging hub at Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal in Scotland, featuring six 160kW chargers capable of delivering a full charge in approximately 15 minutes, providing fleet operators with significantly reduced charging times.

The 12-bay site includes cutting-edge user interfaces and contactless payment systems designed specifically for an improved driver experience, addressing common pain points for business users managing electric vehicle fleets.

Backed by SSE and TotalEnergies, Source is launching the first of more than 300 planned hubs with an explicit goal to reshape charging expectations for fleet operators.

The Edinburgh facility is powered entirely by renewable energy, supporting corporate sustainability goals.

The hub’s strategic importance for fleet operations has been confirmed by Edinburgh-based company WarmWorks, which already has 70% of its 45-vehicle fleet electrified and will benefit from the convenient charging location and rapid charging capabilities.

Related Posts

Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE