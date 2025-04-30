Source launches first ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Edinburgh

Source has launched its first ultra-rapid charging hub at Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal in Scotland, featuring six 160kW chargers capable of delivering a full charge in approximately 15 minutes, providing fleet operators with significantly reduced charging times.

The 12-bay site includes cutting-edge user interfaces and contactless payment systems designed specifically for an improved driver experience, addressing common pain points for business users managing electric vehicle fleets.

Backed by SSE and TotalEnergies, Source is launching the first of more than 300 planned hubs with an explicit goal to reshape charging expectations for fleet operators.

The Edinburgh facility is powered entirely by renewable energy, supporting corporate sustainability goals.

The hub’s strategic importance for fleet operations has been confirmed by Edinburgh-based company WarmWorks, which already has 70% of its 45-vehicle fleet electrified and will benefit from the convenient charging location and rapid charging capabilities.