ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/source-launches-rewards-for-fleet-and-private-hire-drivers/

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network Source has launched Rewards, offering fleet and private hire drivers point for every charging session.

Drivers receive two points per kWh charged at a Source charger, which can be converted into vouchers for supermarkets, coffee shops and Uber.

Source Rewards is accessed through the PowerGoodies app, with fleets linking their charging card via the app, before points are automatically built.

The partnership with Source is PowerGoodies’ first in the UK, following partnerships with EV charging networks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source said that drivers will receive a £5 voucher roughly every 15 charging sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “Charging with Source is already fast.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“Now it’s rewarding too. Source Rewards gives fleet and private hire drivers points on every charge, on top of the speed and reliability they already rely on – whether it’s vouchers for the weekly shop or a coffee on the way to the next job.”

Jan van Ottele, CEO of PowerGoodies, said: “Drivers in the Netherlands and Belgium have shown us that a public charge feels different when it gives something back.