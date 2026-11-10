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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/source-opens-12-bay-lcv-sized-ev-charging-hub-near-the-m62/

Source has opened a 12-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Lidl Birstall in West Yorkshire, near the M62, with 10 of the bays being sized for light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

The hub offers speeds of up to 320kW, and has one accessible bay.

It is located two minutes from J27 of the M62.

The section of the M62 between J27 and J28 carries almost 118,000 vehicles each day, including more than 21,600 vans.

Source said the lack of LCV-suitable public charging is one of the reasons for slow electric van sales.

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The company is planning to add another hub at a Lidl site in the South West of England.

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It is aiming to operate 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK by 2030.

Deepa Chandrasekaran, managing director at Source, said: “Whether they drive a car or a van, most people want charging to fit around what they’re already doing.