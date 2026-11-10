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EV & Sustainability

Source opens 12-bay LCV-sized EV charging hub near the M62

The hub offers speeds of up to 320kW, and has one accessible bay.

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Source has opened a 12-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Lidl Birstall in West Yorkshire, near the M62, with 10 of the bays being sized for light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

The hub offers speeds of up to 320kW, and has one accessible bay.

It is located two minutes from J27 of the M62.

The section of the M62 between J27 and J28 carries almost 118,000 vehicles each day, including more than 21,600 vans.

Source said the lack of LCV-suitable public charging is one of the reasons for slow electric van sales.

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The company is planning to add another hub at a Lidl site in the South West of England.

It is aiming to operate 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK by 2030.

Deepa Chandrasekaran, managing director at Source, said: “Whether they drive a car or a van, most people want charging to fit around what they’re already doing.

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“Here, drivers can plug in while they shop or stop off the M62 for a Lidl sweet treat, and leave with a fast, reliable charge.

“Public charging in this part of Yorkshire still lags behind the UK average, and we’re pleased to be working with Lidl to help close that gap in Birstall, as we grow our network in towns and cities like it across the country.”

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Liam Schofield, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re delighted to open our brand-new store in Birstall, meeting the local need for affordable groceries and more sustainable charging options.

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“As part of our wider commitment to expanding the accessibility of EV charging across the country, we’re proud to partner with Source to deliver this flagship EV charging hub.

“Our newest store is a fantastic location for drivers wanting to charge quickly while picking up their weekly shop.”

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