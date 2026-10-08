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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/source-uk-ev-chargers-added-to-shell-card-network/

Shell Fleet Solutions has added Source UK’s ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers to its Shell Card network.

Shell Card users now have access to more than 72,000 public EV charge points across the UK.

Source said the addition of its hubs to the Shell Card network helps meet increasing demand for high-speed fleet charging options.

Analysis published by EY and Eurelectric found that 75% of corporate new car registrations were for EVs in 2025.

Source is aiming to open 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland by 2030.

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Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “Since opening our first hub a little over a year ago, we’ve added more than half a dozen roaming partners, including Shell Fleet Solutions, to give drivers and fleets more choice in how they charge.

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“Every partnership we add makes reliable charging more accessible for the thousands of EV and fleet drivers who depend on us every day.”