Reading Time: 4 minutes

What is it?

One of the most famous names in motoring although the Alfa Romeo brand has lost something of its charisma in recent years, a result of an ever rationalising auto industry which has been brands merged into each other in search of cost savings and production efficiencies.

Alfa Romeo was always a bit sporty with raucous, flat-four boxer or V6 engines, the like of which made you just want to turn off the radio and listen to the tune from under the bonnet. Flip side of that was often the quality of build and bodywork (Alfasud) while there was the Alfa Arna in the 1980s, something of an unholy alliance between Nissan and the Italian brand.

Now we have the Tonale, an Alfa compact crossover no less and a hybrid at that. This model is a bit of an example of that rationalisation which has spawned Stellantis – the coming together of PSA Peugeot Citroen, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler Jeep and Vauxhall.

Scratch beneath the surface of the Tonale and you’ll find the same underpinnings as the Jeep Compass. Scratch away a bit more and you’ll come to an Alfa Mito. In fact you’ll dig all the way back to the Fiat Small Car Platform on which the Fiat Grand Punto sat in 2005.

Nothing wrong with that, if fact the Tonale – pronounced Toe-Nar-Lee – is a pragmatic car, something sensible for the modern day car buyer who seems to be drawn towards the practicality of the crossover – and this one comes with a nice badge.

While being mainstream, the Tonale seems to be itching to be sporty although we are not sure whether it quite pulls it off. Capable, yes, but not really in the same class as, say, a Volvo VC40.

It looks good though, remaining close to its original 2019 concept styling and while there may be some older stuff underneath, the exterior of the Tonale is very pleasing – all curves, LEDs, Alfa badges and Italian flags.