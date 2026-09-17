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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/sse-extends-zenith-salary-sacrifice-and-company-car-contract-to-2030/

Energy company SSE has extended its salary sacrifice and company car contract with Zenith until 2030, following an 18-month tender process.

Zenith will continue to offer vehicle leasing and fleet management provisions to SSE’s fleet of more than 3,500 company and salary sacrifice cars.

It has also retained its rental management agreement, and will continue to manage associated in-life vehicle services.

Zenith retained the contract due to the smooth management of the company car and salary sacrifice schemes so far, as well as its focus on driving the fleet’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Andy Wolff, managing director of the corporate division at Zenith, said: “We’re excited to work with SSE for another five years.

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“It reflects SSE’s continued trust in our team and services, highlighting how our expertise, service, and tailored solutions continue to set us apart in the market, as well as demonstrating the benefits available to a fleet when combining company fleet with a car salary sacrifice benefit.

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“Being able to offer SSE both company car and salary sacrifice solutions ultimately provides SSE and its employees with a better user experience.

“It streamlines the approach to having a leased car, providing drivers with the flexibility to make an informed decision that is right for them and SSE.