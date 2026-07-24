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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/st-john-ambulance-trials-byd-sealion-7-for-999-calls/

St John Ambulance is trialling a BYD Sealion 7 electric vehicle (EV) to respond to 999 calls in the East of England.

BYD has supplied a fully-liveried, blue light equipped Sealion 7, with the 530PS twin-motor powertrain.

The Sealion 7 has a 312-mile range and a 520-litre boot, which BYD said is sufficient to carry medical equipment and emergency medicines.

Crews from St John Ambulance provide clinical assessments and life-saving aid ahead of ambulance crews arriving.

Co-responders such as St John Ambulance arrive first in 94% of incidents they are dispatched first to, and often treat and discharge patients at the scene, allowing NHS ambulances to be used for more urgent calls.

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The pilot scheme will be six months long and will measure the impact on patient outcomes, informing a decision on expanding the scheme to other regions.

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St John Ambulance is working alongside the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) on the trial.

Jeanette Griggs, national corporate and public sector manager at BYD UK, said: “BYD is extremely proud to support St John Ambulance by supplying a Sealion 7 for the EEAST trial.