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Stagecoach launches Chargd commercial EV charging network from bus depots

The business-to-business charging network will utilise Stagecoach bus depots as commercial EV charging hubs

Jessica Bird

21 May 2026

Motoring

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Chargd sees Stagecoach bus depots evolve into commercial EV charging hubs

Stagecoach has launched Chargd, a commercial EV charging proposition designed to support UK businesses transitioning fleet operations to electric vehicles.

The bus and coach operator said the business-to-business charging network will utilise Stagecoach bus depots as commercial EV charging hubs, allowing third-party fleets to access charging infrastructure from strategically located sites across the country.

The first phase of the rollout has now gone live across seven depots in Inverness, Oxford, Cambridge, Kilmarnock, London Ash Grove, Stockton and Dover, with further expansion planned across Stagecoach’s network of more than 100 depots throughout 2026 and beyond.

Stagecoach said Chargd has been designed specifically for commercial fleet operations, including support for large vehicle access, high-capacity power supply and rapid charging capability.

Selected sites will also support electric HGV charging.

The move reflects growing demand for commercial charging infrastructure as fleet operators across logistics, construction and utilities continue electrification programmes.

Debra Goodwin, chief people and customer officer at Stagecoach, said: “We’ve spent years electrifying our own fleet at scale, and we know that charging infrastructure is one of the biggest barriers facing businesses on that same decarbonisation journey.

“Chargd is about using that experience to go further, opening up our depots and providing practical, reliable charging that works for real world fleet operations.

“This isn’t a future concept. It’s live, it’s scalable and it’s designed to help businesses make the switch to electric vehicles with confidence.”

Stagecoach said the proposition is intended to support organisations facing pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency, including fleets involved in last-mile delivery, telecoms and utility servicing.

The company has invested more than £500m in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure since 2021 and said it has removed more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from its own operations over the past eight years.

More than 14% of Stagecoach’s 8,400-vehicle fleet is now electric, with the business targeting a fully zero-tailpipe emission bus fleet by 2035.

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