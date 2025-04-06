Starmer promises ‘bold changes’ to EV rules as JLR pauses US shipments

The Prime Minister has pledged to relax rules around electric vehicles to help British carmakers hit by Trump’s new tariffs, according to a Sky News report.

Sir Keir Starmer promised “bold changes” as he announced plans to ease manufacturing regulations on electric vehicles and vans, as part of a package to support UK firms following the impact of US tariffs.

The Prime Minister said “global trade is being transformed” after the US president imposed a 25% levy on imported cars, alongside a 10% tariff on other products.

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it will “pause” shipments to the US market while the firm works to “address the new trading terms”.

The changes follow Labour’s manifesto pledge to restore the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, which had been delayed to 2035 by Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government.

Starmer is expected to officially confirm the ban in an announcement on Monday, but he will also outline adjusted manufacturing targets to help firms manage the transition to electric vehicles.

Luxury supercar manufacturers such as Aston Martin and McLaren are expected to be exempt from the restrictions beyond 2030, due to their low annual production volumes.