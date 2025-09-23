  
Start Rescue gets seventh successive Which? Recommended Provider title

The annual survey of breakdown companies by Which? saw Start Rescue top the rankings with an 86% score awarded by customers.

Milly Standing

23 September 2025

Recovery 032 - Start Rescue Which?

Start Rescue received a seventh consecutive Which? Recommended Provider rating, highlighting it as a trusted vehicle breakdown and recovery provider.

The annual survey of breakdown companies by Which? saw it top the rankings with an 86% score awarded by customers.

The courtesy, friendliness and overall professionalism of Start Rescue’s UK-based team, and the usability of the company’s mobile customer app, were both praised in the survey results.

As in previous Which? expert appraisals, it maintained its five-star rating for offering motorists value.

Which? also highlighted how all levels of Start Rescue policies include onward travel, alternative transport, and emergency accommodation options.

Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue, said: “Although we are part of Call Assist with over 2 million customers, Start Rescue is not one of the big ‘household names’ in the breakdown business and definitely a smaller, younger brand.

“But achieving Which? Recommended Provider status for seven years running and leading the way in the customer rankings shows we’re big where it should matter, and that’s high customer standards and getting results for motorists.

“Our network of independent recovery operators throughout the UK work tirelessly on behalf of all motorists.”

Start Rescue also has a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, and a five-star Defaqto rating.

It has also been awarded best Breakdown Cover provider in the Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards 2024,, scoring 4.9 out of five for overall satisfaction with a 94% recommendation rate.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
