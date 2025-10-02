Start Rescue issues EV charger safety tips for colder months

The breakdown service said that many drivers believe their car is at fault when charging fails, but problems often lie with the charger itself.

As colder weather sets in, Start Rescue has urged electric vehicle drivers to include home charger checks in their autumn maintenance routines, with more than one million domestic charging points now in use across the UK.

Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue, said: “Our recovery specialists see more customers worried that their electric vehicle isn’t charging, but quite often the issue is with the charger rather than the vehicle.

“There’s some great home charging technology available, but do try to include charger maintenance in any autumn car plan.

“Just like you’d check tyres, brakes or antifreeze, think about the charger which is an equally essential bit of equipment.”

Start Rescue set out several seasonal tips for reliable charging, including inspecting cables for wear, protecting chargers from moisture and ice, checking the power supply, and keeping firmware up to date.

Drivers are also advised to adjust charging habits in colder weather and seek professional help if they spot signs of damage or unusual operation.

The company, which has a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, a five-star Defaqto rating and has been a Which? Recommended Provider for seven years, said taking proactive steps can help EV owners avoid delays and keep charging smooth through the winter.