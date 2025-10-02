  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Start Rescue issues EV charger safety tips for colder months

The breakdown service said that many drivers believe their car is at fault when charging fails, but problems often lie with the charger itself.

Jessica Bird

2 October 2025

, ,

SHARE

charger

As colder weather sets in, Start Rescue has urged electric vehicle drivers to include home charger checks in their autumn maintenance routines, with more than one million domestic charging points now in use across the UK.

The breakdown service said that many drivers believe their car is at fault when charging fails, but problems often lie with the charger itself.

Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue, said: “Our recovery specialists see more customers worried that their electric vehicle isn’t charging, but quite often the issue is with the charger rather than the vehicle.

“There’s some great home charging technology available, but do try to include charger maintenance in any autumn car plan.

“Just like you’d check tyres, brakes or antifreeze, think about the charger which is an equally essential bit of equipment.”

Start Rescue set out several seasonal tips for reliable charging, including inspecting cables for wear, protecting chargers from moisture and ice, checking the power supply, and keeping firmware up to date.

Drivers are also advised to adjust charging habits in colder weather and seek professional help if they spot signs of damage or unusual operation.

The company, which has a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, a five-star Defaqto rating and has been a Which? Recommended Provider for seven years, said taking proactive steps can help EV owners avoid delays and keep charging smooth through the winter.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE