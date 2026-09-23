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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/start-rescue-tops-which-breakdown-survey/

Start Rescue has been named the top Recommended Provider in the 2026 Which? breakdown survey, receiving five-star ratings for customer service and value for money.

The breakdown provider, part of the Call Assist family, was the only company in the survey to achieve five stars for value for money.

It also received five stars for customer service and the professional manner of its mechanics.

The result marked the eighth consecutive year that Start Rescue has received Which? Recommended Provider status.

Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue, said: “We are thrilled with this result. Delivering the best service to our customers when they have experienced vehicle problems is always our goal and this unprecedented eighth consecutive year of endorsement by the experts at Which? is a credit to the hard work from our staff, as well as all of our Vehicle Recovery Operatives and their staff across the network.”

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According to Start Rescue, the Which? survey highlighted regular courtesy calls and updates while customers were waiting for assistance.

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Puffett added: “Although we are part of Call Assist with more than 2 million customers, Start Rescue might not be the biggest household name in the breakdown business.

“However, the survey results from Which? show we’re big where it matters most – the highest customer standards and helping motorists whenever they need us.”