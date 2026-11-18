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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/start-rescue-urges-safety-checks-as-one-in-six-breakdowns-involve-tyres/

Breakdown provider Start Rescue has urged motorists to carry out regular tyre safety checks after revealing that tyre-related problems account for 17.4% of its breakdown claims.

The warning comes during Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November), with the company highlighting the importance of correct tyre pressures, sufficient tread depth and regular damage inspections.

According to figures cited by Start Rescue, 201 people were killed or seriously injured in tyre-related incidents on UK roads in 2025.

The company warned that under- or over-inflated tyres can reduce contact with the road, increase stopping distances and accelerate tyre wear, while also reducing vehicle efficiency and increasing running costs.

Lee Puffett, managing director at Start Rescue, said: “Tyres are the only things connecting our cars to the road. All four tyres combined have a contact patch about the size of a piece of A4 paper, so simple regular checks mean the tyres are doing their job as effectively as possible.”

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Start Rescue advised drivers to check tyre pressures regularly using a gauge at home or on a garage forecourt, alongside inspecting tyres for visible damage and ensuring tread depths remain above the legal minimum of 1.6mm.

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The company also recommended the 20p test, which involves placing a coin into the tyre’s tread grooves to check whether the outer band remains visible.

Puffett added: “It’s quick and easy to check tyre pressures with a gauge at home or on a garage forecourt. While doing this, you can look for any damage and use the tyre’s wear indicator to make sure it has the minimum legal tread depth of 1.6mm.”