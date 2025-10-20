Startin Group appoints Lee O’Connell as head of group fleet to drive business growth

Startin Group has appointed Lee O’Connell as its new head of group fleet as the long-established dealer group moves to accelerate its growth within the UK fleet sector.

O’Connell joins with more than 20 years of experience in fleet and mobility, having held senior roles at Vauxhall Motors, Agility Fleet, and SOGO Mobility.



His background spans OEM fleet operations, contract hire management, and business development, providing a strong foundation to develop Startin’s corporate and SME fleet offering.

The appointment is part of the group’s wider strategy to expand its multi-brand presence across business and fleet markets. Startin currently represents Stellantis brands Vauxhall and Peugeot, alongside Kia, Renault/Dacia, Suzuki, and Honda, with additional manufacturers expected to join the portfolio in the coming months.

Lee O’Connell said: “Startin Group has a strong heritage and trusted local reputation. My goal is to build on that by creating a modern, flexible fleet offer that meets the needs of today’s businesses, from SMEs to national operators, as they navigate electrification, cost pressures and changing mobility models.

“The group’s multi-brand portfolio offers cross-segment choice from compact city cars to vans and EVs. Our fleet proposition emphasises personal service and tailored finance, with a single point of contact for local and national businesses alike.”

Startin Group, which has been in the motor industry since 1840, said it aims to combine its long-standing retail reputation with a dedicated full-service fleet and business proposition. Its focus will be on tailored contract hire, leasing, and aftersales support for organisations ranging from single-vehicle users to large multi-fleet operators.

Timothy Freeman, managing director of the Startin Group, said: “Lee brings a combination of OEM discipline, leasing expertise, and digital fleet thinking. It gives him a rare vantage point on how the sector is shifting and an astute understanding of the needs of fleet managers.”

The appointment underscores Startin Group’s investment in fleet leadership as it looks to strengthen its offer to business customers with a broader range of vehicles and funding solutions.