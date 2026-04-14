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Startin Group Fleet goes live with BYD supply partnership

The recently launched DOLPHIN SURF is expected to strengthen appeal in the city car and user-chooser markets.

Jessica Bird

14 April 2026

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Lee in front of Fleet Hub

Startin Group has agreed a supply partnership with BYD and is now live with the Chinese manufacturer across its fleet operation, with first customer orders already underway.

The agreement covers BYD’s full UK passenger car range, including plug-in hybrid and fully electric models such as the ATTO 2, ATTO 3, DOLPHIN, SEALION 5, SEALION 6, SEAL and SEAL U DM-i.

The recently launched DOLPHIN SURF is also expected to strengthen the brand’s appeal in the city car and user-chooser markets.

Startin said its new Fleet Hub facility will enable the group to hold stock for immediate delivery, helping meet broker, leasing, public and private sector demand as fleets look to accelerate electrification without lengthy lead times.

Lee O’Connell (pictured), head of fleet at Startin Group, said: “We are seeing significant appetite from broker partners, leasing companies and direct fleet customers for competitively priced, well-equipped electric vehicles.

“BYD’s product line-up, backed by strong supply and growing brand recognition, gives us a compelling offer across public and private sector fleets.

“Having access to the full range and the ability to stock vehicles on our compound means we can respond quickly to orders and support customers who need vehicles on the road without delay.”

The partnership comes as BYD continues its growth in the UK market.

The manufacturer sold just over 8,700 passenger cars in the UK in 2024, rising to more than 50,000 last year.

Steve Beattie, deputy country manager at BYD UK, said: “The fleet sector is a key part of our growth strategy in the UK.

“Partnering with an established, well-respected dealer group such as Startin allows us to broaden our reach across the broker, leasing and end-user channels.

“Startin’s ability to hold stock and deliver vehicles quickly aligns with the expectations of today’s fleet customers.

“We are confident this agreement will accelerate BYD’s presence in the fleet market and support our continued growth across the UK.”

Startin said the deal adds another electrified brand to its portfolio as corporate and public sector buyers continue to assess supply partners on cost, availability and whole-life value.

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