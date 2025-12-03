Staying compliant when installing EV charge points

Organisations commissioning EV charging infrastructure are legally accountable for the safety and compliance of those they hire.

Installing electric vehicle (EV) charge points may seem simple, but your responsibility doesn’t end when you hire a contractor.

For fleet decision makers and facility managers, understanding this responsibility is essential.

Getting it right isn’t just about avoiding fines. Safe, compliant installations protect employees, customers, and your organisation’s reputation, while ensuring your investment delivers long-term value.

It starts with contractor selection

When hiring contractors, your organisation is responsible for their work. This means assessing suitability carefully. Price is only one factor.

Safety, compliance, and experience are critical.

Key considerations include

Accreditations and certifications – Tools like the SSIP portal make it easy to check contractors’ registrations and accreditations with recognised schemes such as SafeContractor, Achilles, or CHAS. ISO 45001 certification gives extra reassurance that safety is built into their culture.

Insurance: contractors should have appropriate public liability or corporate indemnity cover for the work you’re commissioning.

Risk assessments and method statements (RAMS): these documents outline hazards, mitigation measures, and responsibilities. Contractors who understand and follow their RAMS demonstrate professionalism and a commitment to safety.

Safety culture: look for evidence that health and safety is embedded in the organisation. Ask about internal safety initiatives, incident reporting, and how sub-contractors are managed.

Why compliance matters

Construction work, including EV charging installation, is one of the most hazardous sectors in the UK.

Small mistakes can lead to injury, delays, or extra costs. Regulators such as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), and the Building Safety Regulator all have oversight.

Non-compliance can result in enforcement notices, fines, or reputational damage.

The good news is these risks can be managed. Careful planning, proper due diligence, and the right tools reduce the likelihood of problems.

The benefits of getting it right

Safe, compliant installations offer more than legal protection. They limit costly retrofits, reduce operational disruptions, and ensure your chargers work reliably over the long term.

High-quality results are often the outcome of safe working practices.

A strong compliance approach also signals professionalism to staff, partners, and customers. It shows your organisation takes risk management seriously and invests in safe, reliable operations.

Practical steps for fleet decision-makers

Do thorough due diligence: use tools like the SSIP portal to check accreditations, insurance, RAMS, and safety culture.

Ask the right questions: how do they manage safety on-site? Are supervisors present? How are incidents recorded and followed up?

Monitor work on-site: ensure safety standards are maintained throughout the project.

Keep records: documenting your decisions shows regulators that your organisation takes its duties seriously.

Compliance is an investment

For businesses operating EV chargers, compliance is not optional. Choosing the right contractors, planning carefully, and embedding safety throughout the installation protects people, reputation, and long-term infrastructure performance.

Safe, compliant installations aren’t just a legal obligation. They are the foundation for reliable, future-proof EV charging that works today and for years to come.

Naomi Nye is head of sales at Drax Electric Vehicles