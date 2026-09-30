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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/steadplan-electrifies-delivery-fleet-with-maxus-edeliver-7/

Commercial vehicle dealer group Steadplan has electrified its parts delivery fleet, with the addition of five MAXUS eDELIVER 7 vans.

The business expects to save around £18,000 in fuel bills each year with the move, based on each vehicle covering 500 miles per week.

Harris Group, the UK distributor for MAXUS, said that the delivery shows how electric vans are now viable in higher-mileage applications.

Hal Jackson, managing director at Steadplan, said: “We scrutinised the economics of electric vans for our parts operation and the calculations made for a compelling business case.

“The eDELIVER 7 gives us the opportunity to reduce our day-to-day running costs while continuing to provide the service our customers expect.

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“It tells us that a move to zero emissions is viable; it can make a positive impact on the bottom line.

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“If we can reduce the cost of every mile we operate, we can reinvest that saving into the business and continue to deliver a competitive parts service without simply adding costs elsewhere.”

Gary Brown, commercial operations director at Harris MAXUS UK, said: “What makes the Steadplan order particularly interesting is that this is a commercial decision driven by the economics of the operation.