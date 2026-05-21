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Stellantis and Wayve to integrate AI Driver to STLA AutoDrive platform

The AI integration aims to enable hands-free driving in both urban and motorway environments.

Milly Standing

21 May 2026

Company Car Trends

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Wayve AI Driver

Stellantis and Wayve have entered into a technology partnership under which Stellantis plans to integrate the Wayve AI Driver – Wayve’s automated driving intelligence – into the STLA AutoDrive platform.

The AI integration aims to enable hands-free, supervised Level 2++ driving in both urban and highway environments.

The collaboration is intended to mark a step forward in Stellantis’ strategy to deliver intuitive, safe, and natural advanced driver‑assistance systems to customers, while building a flexible foundation that can evolve toward more advanced levels of automation over time.

The agreement builds on Stellantis’ recent investment in Wayve and marks the next phase of collaboration between the companies, combining Wayve’s end‑to‑end AI driving intelligence with Stellantis’ advanced STLA AutoDrive platform, engineering expertise, and manufacturing scale.

The initial focus of the partnership is hands-free, door-to-door supervised automated driving (Level 2++), to support both highway and urban driving scenarios.

STLA AutoDrive platform is designed to support the evolution toward more advanced automated driving features, in line with regulatory readiness and customer expectations.

The first vehicle integration is planned in North America in 2028.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer, said: “At Stellantis, we focus on technology that fundamentally transforms how our customers interact with their vehicles.

“Combining our STLA AutoDrive platform with Wayve’s groundbreaking AI-first approach creates a genuinely intuitive and enjoyable hands-free driving experience.

“This collaboration is a testament to how the right partnerships allow us to scale advanced technology globally while anchoring customer safety and experience at the center.”

Alex Kendall, co-founder and CEO of Wayve, added: “This agreement marks an important next step for Wayve and Stellantis in scaling our technology together.

“Our teams have already demonstrated how quickly the Wayve AI Driver can be integrated across Stellantis’ vehicle platforms, bringing up a prototype in less than 2 months.

“By combining Wayve’s AI with Stellantis’ engineering expertise, scale, and global reach, we’re accelerating our mission to bring autonomy to any vehicle, anywhere.”

STLA AutoDrive is built to provide a common, scalable foundation for deploying advanced driving assistance across Stellantis’ portfolio of brands.

Complementing this foundation, Wayve’s end-to-end AI approach is designed to generalise across geographies and vehicle types, supporting deployment across multiple markets over time.

Wayve’s AI technology, integrated into STLA AutoDrive platform, was designed to deliver human-like driving behaviour that can continuously improve through learning from real‑world experience.

Early development on Stellantis vehicles has already started.

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