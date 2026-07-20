Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/stellantis-makes-two-senior-leadership-appointments/
Stellantis has appointed two veteran automotive industry executives to lead the Ram and Jeep® brands.
Matt VanDyke (pictured, left) has been named the CEO of Ram brand, effective 20th July.
VanDyke succeeds Tim Kuniskis, who was named head of American brands, North America marketing and retail strategy, Stellantis North America in July 2025 while also continuing to lead Ram brand.
Branden Coté (pictured, right) has been named the CEO of Jeep brand, effective 3rd August.
Coté succeeds Bob Broderdorf, who has led the brand since February 2025 and will be taking medical leave.
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Broderdorf will assume a leadership role within the company when he returns.
The moves are part of Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s ongoing strategy to build a team of experienced executives who will lead the companies growth plan.
Both executives will report directly to Kuniskis.
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VanDyke will join Ram as a seasoned industry executive, most recently serving as president of Shift Digital, a digital marketing firm.
Prior to joining Shift, he served as CEO of FordDirect and held several roles at Ford Motor Company, including head of U.S. Marketing, VP Marketing, Ford of Europe and head of Global Marketing, Sales and Service for Lincoln.
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Coté joins Jeep with two decades of experience leading both OEM and dealer retail operations across the industry.
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Most recently, with AutoNation, he served as brand president, leading multiple top-tier brands.
Previously, he held leadership roles with Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Canoo, Mercedes-AMG/Mercedes-Benz USA, among other automakers and dealers.
Tim Kuniskis, head of American brands, North America marketing and retail strategy, Stellantis North America, said: “Matt and Branden are proven leaders who will build on our successes and take these iconic American brands to the next level.
“Their skills and deep industry experience align with our simple ― but very important ― customer-centric objective: to provide people with the brands and products they love and trust.
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“I also want to thank Bob Broderdorf for his exceptional leadership of Jeep.
“Bob is a dedicated and valued colleague, and a friend to many across the company.
“I look forward to continuing our work together when he takes on his new role.”