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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/stellantis-makes-two-senior-leadership-appointments/

Stellantis has appointed two veteran automotive industry executives to lead the Ram and Jeep® brands.

Matt VanDyke (pictured, left) has been named the CEO of Ram brand, effective 20th July.

VanDyke succeeds Tim Kuniskis, who was named head of American brands, North America marketing and retail strategy, Stellantis North America in July 2025 while also continuing to lead Ram brand.

Branden Coté (pictured, right) has been named the CEO of Jeep brand, effective 3rd August.

Coté succeeds Bob Broderdorf, who has led the brand since February 2025 and will be taking medical leave.

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Broderdorf will assume a leadership role within the company when he returns.

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The moves are part of Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s ongoing strategy to build a team of experienced executives who will lead the companies growth plan.

Both executives will report directly to Kuniskis.