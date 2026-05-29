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Stellantis Pro One to launch 11 commercial vehicles by 2030

The two new van platforms will include a mid-size platform and a large van.

Dylan Robertson

29 May 2026

Industry & Market News

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Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One will launch 11 new commercial vehicle models globally by 2030, including two van platforms with a full range of powertrain options, including electric, hybrid and internal combustion (ICE).

It is aiming to increase sales volumes by 30% by 2030, while reaching 100% vehicle uptime.

The two new van platforms will include a mid-size platform, which will likely replace the Vauxhall Vivaro, Citroën Dispatch, Fiat Scudo and Peugeot Expert, and a large van, replacing the Fiat Ducato, Vauxhall Movano, Peugeot Boxer and Citroën Relay.

Stellantis Pro One said the next-generation models will have a strong focus on hybrid powertrains, and will deliver best-in-class payload, cargo volume and conversion readiness.

It will also complete four product renewals, including the small van and compact van range.

The pick-up range will also receive updates, although none of these are sold in the UK.

Emanuele Cappellano, chief operating officer for Enlarged Europe and European brands, and global head of Stellantis Pro One, said: “Our target is to confirm Stellantis Pro One as a global reference for professional customers and global leader, and what we have presented at the Investor Day on May 21 clearly shows the strength of our journey.

“Thanks to the commitment of Eric Laforge and the entire global Pro One team, we are transforming the way we serve our customers, combining product excellence, advanced technologies and a fully integrated ecosystem.

“This approach will enable us to drive sustainable growth, increasing volumes of 30%, and work towards 100% vehicle uptime.”

Stallantis Pro One is aiming to integrate connectivity, services and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer operations, boosting uptime and efficiency.

Pro One NEXT, an uptime solution currently in pilot phase, will be a key part of this, allowing co-ordinated dealer, parts and technical networks.

The company will also show a last-mile delivery vehicle, dubbed the ‘Box on Wheels’, at IAA Hannover on 14th September.

Eric Laforge, global senior vice president at Stellantis Pro One, said: “With Pro One NEXT, we are taking a decisive step forward in the way we support our customers’ business.

“By combining data, connectivity and operational expertise, through the deep integration of dealers, the Command Center, and Stellantis Parts & Technical Services, we can proactively manage vehicle uptime, reduce complexity and deliver tangible value every day.

“This is how we strengthen our role as a trusted partner for professional customers.”

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