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Stellantis reports growth in Q1 with 6% increase in performance

Net profit improved, primarily reflecting volume growth and better operating performance.

Milly Standing

30 April 2026

Industry & Market News

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Stellantis sales

Stellantis reported that Q1 2026 net revenues increased 6% year-over-year to €38.1bn (£32bn), supported by improved performance in North America, as well as gains in Enlarged Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Net profit improved to €0.4bn (£0.35bn), primarily reflecting volume growth and better operating performance, according to Stellantis.

Adjusted operating income was €1.0bn (£0.87bn), representing an AOI margin of 2.5%.

During Q1 2026, the company issued three tranches of hybrid perpetual notes totalling €5bn (£4.3bn).

A strong customer response to 2025 product launches, combined with the planned launch of 10 new and six refreshed vehicles in 2026, is expected to further strengthen momentum, according to the company.

Stellantis said that regional results for the quarter reflected positive momentum across key markets.

Sales increased 5% in Europe and, including Leapmotor, increased 8% versus Q1 2025, driven primarily by Italy, Germany and Spain.

EU30 market share reached 17.5%, up 20 basis points year-over-year and, including Leapmotor, 18.1%, up 70 basis points.

The company said that growth was supported by a diversified portfolio across BEV, hybrid and ICE powertrains, including the launch of the Fiat Grande Panda ICE on the Smart Car platform.

It added that the C-SUV portfolio continues to strengthen, supported by Citroën C5 Aircross and Jeep® Compass.

Stellantis reaffirmed its place in the EU30 LCV segment, achieving a 28.7% market share.

Sales increased 6% in North America versus Q1 2025, with growth of 4% in the U.S., 15% in Canada and 19% in Mexico.

Stellantis outperformed a declining US industry trend which was down 6% in Q1 2026.

Market share rose to 7.9%, up 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by Ram, where US sales increased approximately 20% year-over-year, the highest Q1 since 2023.

Jeep also drove improvement with the new Jeep® Cherokee, refreshed Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Jeep® Grand Wagoneer, and the new Dodge Charger SIXPACK.

Sales increased 1% in South America and, including Leapmotor, increased 2% versus Q1 2025.

Despite a market share decrease of 270 basis points year-over-year, Stellantis maintained its regional leadership with a 21.1% market share, with 28.9% market share in Brazil and Argentina, with 28.9%.

Key launches during the quarter included the all-new Ram Dakota, Jeep® Renegade MCA, Jeep® Commander MHEV and Leapmotor B10.

Stellantis reported a 33.8% market share in the LCV sector.

Sales remained stable in Middle East and Africa, despite a declining industry trend, down 4% year-over-year.

Stellantis market share increased to 11.5%, up 50 basis points year-over-year, driven by 18% year-over-year sales growth in Algeria, where we hold the number one position there, as well as in Türkiye.

Key product launches during the quarter included Jeep® Compass and the refreshed Peugeot 408 in Turkey, as well as the Citroën Basalt in South Africa.

Sales declined 4% in the Asia Pacific and, including Leapmotor, decreased 2% versus Q1 2025.

India delivered a 71% sales increase during the quarter.

Antonio Filosa, CEO at Stellantis, said: “As we initiate quarterly reporting, the first three months of 2026 reflect the early results of our actions to return Stellantis to sustainable, profitable growth.

“The products we launched in 2025 have been well received and we’re confident that the 10 new vehicles planned for 2026 will build on this momentum.

“Our priority is clear: to put our customers back at the center of everything we do and we look forward to sharing more on this at our Investor Day on May 21 in Auburn Hills.”

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