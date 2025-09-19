Stellantis road tests EV with new battery technology

The IBIS prototype has been fitted to a Peugeot E-3008 and developed in partnership with Saft.

Stellantis has started road testing its Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) electric vehicle (EV) technology, which offers space savings, faster charging, easier servicing and more performance.

The IBIS prototype has been fitted to a Peugeot E-3008 and has been developed in partnership with Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

IBIS embeds the inverter and charger directly into the battery, instead of relying on separate units as EVs typically do.

Stellantis said that the system reduces vehicle weight by around 40kg and frees up 17 litres of space.

Testing has shown a 10% energy efficiency improvement and a 15% power gain, while battery size has remained unchanged.

Charging time has also been reduced by 15%.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis, said: “This project reflects our belief that simplification is innovation.

“By rethinking and simplifying the electric powertrain architecture, we are making it lighter, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

“These are the kinds of innovations that help us deliver better, more affordable EVs to our customers.”

Stellantis plans to integrate the technology into production EVs by the end of the decade.

The E-3008 with IBIS battery technology will now be tested on French roads.

Hervé Amossé, executive vice president of energy storage systems at Saft, said: “The IBIS project is a powerful testament to Saft’s innovation leadership.

“By embedding IBIS technology into our next-generation applications, we’re unlocking a new era of intelligent, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions.

“Saft continues to lead the way in advanced research, offering long-term, cost-effective solutions tailored to evolving market needs.”