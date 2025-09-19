  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Stellantis road tests EV with new battery technology

The IBIS prototype has been fitted to a Peugeot E-3008 and developed in partnership with Saft.

Dylan Robertson

19 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

battery technology

Stellantis has started road testing its Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) electric vehicle (EV) technology, which offers space savings, faster charging, easier servicing and more performance.

The IBIS prototype has been fitted to a Peugeot E-3008 and has been developed in partnership with Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

IBIS embeds the inverter and charger directly into the battery, instead of relying on separate units as EVs typically do.

Stellantis said that the system reduces vehicle weight by around 40kg and frees up 17 litres of space.

Testing has shown a 10% energy efficiency improvement and a 15% power gain, while battery size has remained unchanged.

Charging time has also been reduced by 15%.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis, said: “This project reflects our belief that simplification is innovation.

“By rethinking and simplifying the electric powertrain architecture, we are making it lighter, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

“These are the kinds of innovations that help us deliver better, more affordable EVs to our customers.”

Stellantis plans to integrate the technology into production EVs by the end of the decade.

The E-3008 with IBIS battery technology will now be tested on French roads.

Hervé Amossé, executive vice president of energy storage systems at Saft, said: “The IBIS project is a powerful testament to Saft’s innovation leadership.

“By embedding IBIS technology into our next-generation applications, we’re unlocking a new era of intelligent, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions.

“Saft continues to lead the way in advanced research, offering long-term, cost-effective solutions tailored to evolving market needs.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE