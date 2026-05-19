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Stellantis to launch compact EV made in Europe in 2028

The Stellantis E-Car project will be a small, affordable EV sold across multiple of its brands.

Dylan Robertson

19 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Stellantis EV

Stellantis is set to launch a compact electric vehicle (EV) family made in Europe, with production beginning in 2028.

The Stellantis E-Car project will be a small, affordable EV sold across multiple of its brands.

The European Commission created the E-Car segment to address the waning availability of small and affordable cars in Europe, while boosting European design and manufacturing jobs and enabling the EV transition.

Stellantis will produce the EV at its Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy, which has a history of producing affordable cars, including the Fiat Panda.

It said the ‘E’ in E-Car stands for European, Emotion, Electric and Environmental friendliness.

Stellantis said the EVs will feature cutting-edge design and world-class EV technologies, developed with selected partners, enabling it to boost affordability and accelerate the development process.

Antonio Filosa, CEO at Stellantis, said: “The E-Car is a concept that finds its natural match in the small car success that runs deep in our European Stellantis DNA.

“Our customers are calling for a revival of small, stylish vehicles, proudly produced in Europe, which are also affordable and environmentally friendly.

“Stellantis is answering their call with exciting new models for multiple brands. Production is expected to start in 2028 in our Pomigliano (Italy) plant.”

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