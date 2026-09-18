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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/stellantis-to-reveal-nine-concept-cars-at-paris-motor-show/

Stellantis has announced that it will reveal nine concept cars at the Paris Motor Show, along with a number of recently-launched models.

Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel (Vauxhall) and Peugeot will all reveal concept cars.

The Paris Motor Show will be held at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre from 12th to 18th October.

Stellantis’ booth will be in Hall 4, and will span more than 5,000 square metres.

The DS No7, Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, Lancia Gamma, Leapmotor B03 and D19, and Opel Corsa GSE will all make their motor show debuts.

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Also on show will be the Peugeot E-208 GTi, Peugeot Polygon and Hypersquare concept cars, along with the Opel GSE 27FE Formula E car.

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In total, the Stellantis booth at the Paris Motor Show will have more than 60 vehicles on display.

Alfa Romeo will show a concept car, which it said embodies its full vision for the future, and highlights the brand’s creative strength.