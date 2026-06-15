Stellantis will present how its technologies are designed to enable more connected, intelligent, and scalable mobility solutions.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/stellantis-to-showcase-autonomous-ready-vehicle-platforms-at-move-2026/

Stellantis will showcase its latest innovations in connectivity and autonomous-ready vehicle platforms at MOVE 2026, the tech mobility event, taking place from 17th to 18th June at ExCeL London.

At its booth, Stellantis will present how its technologies are designed to enable more connected, intelligent, and scalable mobility solutions, to support the transition toward advanced connectivity and autonomous ecosystems

Stellantis will present a demonstration on the Jeep® Compass, showcasing 5G connectivity over satellite.

This narrow-band solution extends coverage beyond traditional terrestrial networks, even in remote or underserved areas.

Stellantis will also showcase its L4-Ready Platform™ (driverless), designed for scalability and flexibility.

The platform integrates advanced hardware and software systems to enable safe and efficient autonomous operations.

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It represents a step toward the deployment of autonomous mobility services, supporting transportation needs particularly in urban environments, with a focus on reliability, efficiency, and user experience.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis, will join industry leaders to discuss the evolution of autonomous architectures and the role of software abstraction in enabling scalability in a panel discussion titled: The Great Uncoupling: Why the Future of Autonomous Driving is Software-Agnostic.