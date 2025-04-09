Stellantis upgrades electric and diesel van range with faster charging and emissions-ready engines

Stellantis has announced a series of updates across its large light commercial vehicle (LCV) portfolio, with improvements set to enhance both electric and diesel variants from May 1st 2025. The changes affect the Citroën Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano models.

Electric versions of these vans — the Citroën ë-Relay, Fiat e-Ducato, Peugeot E-Boxer and Vauxhall Movano Electric — will now feature a 22kW onboard charger as standard, replacing the previous 11kW unit. The upgrade reduces AC charging time on a typical three-phase wallbox from 11 hours 45 minutes to just 6 hours 5 minutes, with no additional cost to customers. On a 150kW DC rapid charger, a 0–80% charge can still be completed in just 55 minutes.

In anticipation of emissions legislation due to come into force on 1st January 2026, Stellantis has also updated its 2.2-litre diesel engines to comply with the new standards ahead of schedule.

Stellantis is also enhancing comfort and connectivity in diesel variants by introducing an optional 7-inch infotainment touchscreen. Available for £400 (excluding VAT), the system replaces the current 5-inch display and includes wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, offering improved access to navigation, entertainment and communication features.

Across the group’s large van line-up, customers can choose from up to 25 body configurations and benefit from class-leading cargo space, a range of advanced driver assistance systems and all-electric powertrains offering up to 263 miles of range (WLTP).

Stellantis led the UK electric van market in 2024, selling 7,821 electric LCVs and securing a 35.6% market share — more than the second and third-placed brands combined.

Production of the updated models begins in May 2025.