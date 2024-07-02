Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Judges comments: Northgate has consistently been a market leader when it comes to long term vehicle rental. They have taken their long term rental service well beyond the boundaries of just providing a rental vehicle. Their comprehensive ‘Vehicle Fleet Service’ significantly reduces the administration for the customer, and even goes as far as direct driver contact. The ‘Vehicle Fleet Service’ is effectively an outsourced fleet management service, and makes Northgate a worthy winner of the best long term rental company award.

Its additional support packages can be built into long-term rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and multiple accounts to be managed.

Set up times are minimised for the customer as turn-key solutions are ready to go while administration and reporting times are minimised for fleet managers.

Northgate supports customers who need to stay on the road with branches providing 24-hour support.

Risk management and compliance, accident management, telematics, fuel cards and even vehicle inspection apps can all be included under one contract, and these diverse functions can all be supported by a single account manager.

Northgate’s full ‘Vehicle Fleet Solutions’ proposition helps companies with more than just the provision of vehicles to meet their fleet needs, it allows them to concentrate on their core business functions.

Northgate’s Accident Management package can proactively assist with every aspect of incidents, from the First Notification of Loss (FNOL) to repairs, the provision of replacement vehicles and legal services.

With vehicle recovery, damage assessment and repair, downtime management, third party intervention and even loss recovery all included, it is a complete solution for all businesses.

Through its sister company, FMG, part of the Redde Northgate group, Northgate can manage costs and monitor repair times for customers. For long-term hire customers, Northgate’s updated Fleet Management package is included as standard.

It’s a flexible account-managed solution, taking away administration from fleet managers, monitoring servicing, MOT, tax, insurance renewals and the repair needs of all vehicles.

By communicating directly with drivers, Northgate can let them know where they need to be and when for vehicle servicing, relieving the fleet manager of the booking process.

