Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers.

Business Motoring

northgate

Share

2 July 2024

Judges comments: Northgate has consistently been a market leader when it comes to long term vehicle rental. They have taken their long term rental service well beyond the boundaries of just providing a rental vehicle. Their comprehensive ‘Vehicle Fleet Service’ significantly reduces the administration for the customer, and even goes as far as direct driver contact. The ‘Vehicle Fleet Service’ is effectively an outsourced fleet management service, and makes Northgate a worthy winner of the best long term rental company award.

Its additional support packages can be built into long-term rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and multiple accounts to be managed.

Set up times are minimised for the customer as turn-key solutions are ready to go while administration and reporting times are minimised for fleet managers.

Northgate supports customers who need to stay on the road with branches providing 24-hour support.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Risk management and compliance, accident management, telematics, fuel cards and even vehicle inspection apps can all be included under one contract, and these diverse functions can all be supported by a single account manager.

Northgate’s full ‘Vehicle Fleet Solutions’ proposition helps companies with more than just the provision of vehicles to meet their fleet needs, it allows them to concentrate on their core business functions.

Northgate’s Accident Management package can proactively assist with every aspect of incidents, from the First Notification of Loss (FNOL) to repairs, the provision of replacement vehicles and legal services.

With vehicle recovery, damage assessment and repair, downtime management, third party intervention and even loss recovery all included, it is a complete solution for all businesses.

Through its sister company, FMG, part of the Redde Northgate group, Northgate can manage costs and monitor repair times for customers. For long-term hire customers, Northgate’s updated Fleet Management package is included as standard.

It’s a flexible account-managed solution, taking away administration from fleet managers, monitoring servicing, MOT, tax, insurance renewals and the repair needs of all vehicles.

By communicating directly with drivers, Northgate can let them know where they need to be and when for vehicle servicing, relieving the fleet manager of the booking process.

To find out more about Northgate Vehicle Hire click here

Award Winners 2024

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

northgate
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

omoda jaecoo
  • Finance, Finance News, Fleet management, News

Omoda & Jaecoo sign fleet deal with Arval ahead of UK launch

240628 polestar 3
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, News

New rear-wheel drive option as Polestar 3 hits the road

240628vw id buzz
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

VW’s I.D. Buzz adds new longer and faster models

240627 hyundai inster 1
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News, News

Hyundai takes on EV small car market with Inster

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE