What is it?

The Kia Stonic is a little bit of everything really, a crossover that takes in the compactness of a shopping trolley with a hint of SUV. This is a pretty crowded market but there’s a lot to like about the Kia which stands out from that crowd with smart good looks.

It needs looks going for it as well as the competition is tough, not only from the small crossovers but from the superminis they are based on. For this reason, you kind of wonder why Kia bothers when it has lots of other good cars to call on? Looking back over the years you understand that the South Korean brand likes to cover pretty much all of the bases.

The Stonic completes a Kia SUV line that includes the medium-size Sportage, large Sorento as well as the Niro in hybrid and full electric form.

The Stonic is based on the Rio platform, uses the same engines, and brings style in terms of its looks which should appeal to a younger audience. It’s looks need to turn heads away from the likes of the likes of the Ford Puma, Renault Captur, Nissan Juke or Fiat 500.

There’s plenty of options to choose from although there is but one engine, a nifty 1-litre, turbocharged 3-cylinder and available in 99hp or 120hp trim – the larger one includes a 48V mild hybrid boost aimed at reducing fuel consumption.

Transmission choice is a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

What do we think?

As already said, there’s a lot to like but can it rely on looks alone. There’s actually not a lot more space inside than you will find in a Rio.

But it is quite fun to drive despite its added height and weight. The ride is a tad firm but it’s agile enough and with quick steering so you can have a little bit of fun through the corners.

The styling provides a shortish front end so you can see the end of the bonnet although the form works against it at the back where you don’t get the greatest view through the rear-view mirror – rear parking sensors are standard but you’ll have to move up the range to GT-Line spec to get a rear camera.

We tried the 99hp, manual version which, as stated, is nifty enough and apparently no lesser in performance than the 120hp. MPG is rated at 50mpg but we managed the late-30/early 40s on town and country roads – with a lot of hills!

The interior is functional enough, smart without being outstanding in the class. Controls are easy to operate and dials are clear enough.

There’s impressive standard equipment as well with all models getting an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple and Android connectivity, rear USB plugs, cruise control, rear parking sensors and aircon while higher spec versions there are even more goodies to be had. There is 352 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, folding them down opens up 1,155 litres.

As for living with the car, Kia’s seven-year, transferable warranty is not to be sneezed at and price undercuts many of its rivals.

A monthly leasing cost will be £200-£280 depending on model, again competitive against rivals while Kia offers servicing packages covering certain renewables over a period for a fixed cost.

Kia Stonic ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi ISG

P11D value: £18,700 on the road

Engine: 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder

Max Power (bhp/rpm): 99

Max Torque (Nm/rpm): 172

Top speed (mph): 115

0-60mph (secs): 10.7

Fuel economy (Combined): 49.6mpg

CO 2 : 129g/km

7 Year / 100,000 mile warranty (3 yrs/unlimited mileage)

Anti-perforation warranty (12 yrs/unlimited mileage)

Paint warranty (5 yrs / 100,000 miles)

KIAssist road side assistance (1yr)