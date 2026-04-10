Strategic Insurance Services and the AA launch tyre insurance

Up to £60 per tyre is covered, for up to five claims each year.

Strategic Insurance Services and the AA have launched a wholesale tyre insurance scheme for AA Roadside customers.

Up to £60 per tyre is covered, for up to five claims each year.

It covers accidental or malicious tyre damage that results in an AA Roadside callout, with zero excess on approved claims.

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Strategic Insurance Services said the scheme builds on its existing ancillary insurance partnerships with the AA, adding to its portfolio of specialised insurance products.

Christian Freer, managing director at Strategic Insurance Services, said: “We’re delighted to deepen our relationship with the AA and launch a straightforward tyre cover that truly complements Roadside assistance.

“It’s another example of how Strategic works with partners to develop specialist protection that responds to common motoring risks and support brokers in offering added value to their customers.”



Matt Grayson, head of road products at the AA, said: “Tyre damage is one of the most common reasons for callouts.

“By adding an optional, zero-excess tyre policy that’s integrated with the AA Roadside journey, we’re giving our members a simple way to limit unexpected costs and get back on the road with confidence.”